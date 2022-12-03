Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,184 in the last 365 days.

24-hour closure at Makaha Bridge No. 3A scheduled on Dec. 7 to Dec. 8

Posted on Dec 2, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the second round of the 24-hour closure of Farrington Highway in the northbound direction at Makaha Bridge No. 3A, between Kili Drive and Makau Street. The closure will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, and end at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. During closure hours, the southbound lanes will be contraflowed allowing for traffic in both directions.

As a contingency, Dec. 8-9 is reserved in the event of bad weather or unforeseen circumstances during construction.

HDOT advises motorists to allow for extra travel time and drive with caution through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information. All roadwork is weather permitting.

###

You just read:

24-hour closure at Makaha Bridge No. 3A scheduled on Dec. 7 to Dec. 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.