Dyer County Public Libraries Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Ed Jackson, Representative Rusty Grills and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Newbern City Library and McIver’s Grant Public Library with Technology Grants.

The Newbern City Library received a $1,248 Technology Grant, which they will use to purchase new laptop computers, software and printers. The McIver's Grant Public Library received $4,705 to purchase desktop and laptop computers, software, networking equipment, printers and a digital camera.

"Congratulations to the Newbern City Library and the McIver's Grant Public Library for securing these funds which will help provide quality services and up-to-date technology for citizens in Dyer County to sharpen their skills and stay connected in a digital world,” said Sen. Jackson. “I appreciate the Secretary of State's office for their work administering these important grants."

“New technology is an investment in the future of the City of Newbern and all of Dyer County,” said Rep. Grills. “This grant will serve a great purpose by helping our residents access information, educational materials, professional development and even telehealth care. I am pleased that our citizens will receive these much-needed resources and we greatly appreciate Sec. Hargett’s support.”

Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware, technology training and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

"Many Tennesseans rely on their local public library to complete on schoolwork, apply for jobs or conduct the business we do online every day," said Secretary Hargett. “Thank you to Sen. Jackson and Rep. Grills for supporting this funding that helps expand access to technology."

This year, $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 83 public libraries across Tennessee. Technology Grants are funded by Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

In addition to the Technology Grants, the Library & Archives administers Technology Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants, Library Construction Grants and Archive Development Grants. To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/tsla-grants.