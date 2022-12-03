Chester County Library Receives Technology Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Representative Kirk Haston, Senator Page Walley and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Chester County Library with a $4,324 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to provide computer literacy instructors and hotspots for their patrons and a $1,847 Technology Grant for new software and computers.

“The Chester County Library plays a vital role in our community by providing access to valuable resources like technology and educational materials for families, seniors, students and so many others,” said Rep. Haston. “This grant allows the library to better meet the needs of our citizens. I was proud to support this investment and appreciate the work of our library staff who make it all possible.”

"This grant will help the Chester County Library continue to provide quality technology services to citizens to strengthen their skills and stay connected,” said Sen. Walley. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free training classes these funds are helping to make possible. Congratulations to the library for receiving these funds."

TOP and Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to 50 public libraries, and $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to 83 public libraries across Tennessee.

"Providing access to technology is one of the most important services public libraries provide for their community," said Secretary Hargett. “These two grants will improve the Chester County Library’s ability to meet the needs of its patrons. Thank you to Sen. Walley and Rep. Haston for your support."

TOP grants are supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

Technology Grants are funded by Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware, technology training and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/tsla-grants.