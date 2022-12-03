Jackson-Madison County Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Ed Jackson, Representative Chris Todd, Representative Johnny Shaw and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Sevier County Public Library System with a $15,735 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy wi-fi hotspots, solar charging stations and other computer equipment.

“Congratulations to the Jackson-Madison County Library for securing this grant which will help provide quality services and up-to-date technology for citizens to sharpen their skills and stay connected in a digital world,” said Sen. Jackson. “I appreciate the Secretary of State's office for their work administering this important grant.”

“The Jackson-Madison County Library has always been an important centerpiece to our community,” said Rep. Todd. “This generous grant will further efforts to provide improved access and convenience for our neighbors, but also enhance our disaster-preparedness in emergencies by utilizing solar power as a backup. We are grateful to our library staff who work hard to meet the needs of our citizens.”

“It’s vitally important for our libraries to stay accessible and technologically up-to-date,” said Rep. Shaw. “This grant will allow us to do that in Jackson and I’m grateful that local officials, the Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Secretary of State’s office were able to come together and help us make this a reality. Libraries are essential to an informed community and I’m proud that we were able to achieve this welcome modernization.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"The wi-fi hotspots and solar charging stations will allow the Jackson-Madison County Library to increase internet access for their patrons,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Jackson, Rep. Todd and Rep. Shaw making this grant possible."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/tsla-grants.