House Democrats Prevent National Rail Shutdown; Act to Defend Constitutional Rights

This week, House Democrats took action to prevent a national rail shutdown that would have sent shockwaves through the American economy. I brought legislation to the Floor to adopt the Tentative Agreement between hard-working railway workers and industry leaders, and joined a bipartisan coalition in passing it through the House. This legislation acts to avert a devastating freight rail work stoppage that would disrupt industries, raise costs, put Americans out of work, and reverse our economic progress.

House Democrats also took action on critical legislation to address pressing issues facing our criminal justice system. The One Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act would authorize grants to support community-based reentry resources for previously incarcerated individuals. The Pregnant Women in Custody Act would address health needs of incarcerated women related to pregnancy and childbirth. I thank Rep. Karen Bass for her leadership on these two bills.

In addition, I was glad to see the Senate pass the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act earlier this week, which affirms the equal right to marriage for millions of interracial and same-sex couples. I plan to bring this crucial legislation to the Floor early next week so our Democratic House Majority can pass it again and send it to President Biden's desk for enactment. After Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court left the door open for future challenges to marriage equality in their precedent-ignoring Dobbs v. Jackson decision, House Democrats took swift action to protect this fundamental right and enshrine it into federal law, providing millions of interracial and same-sex couples with greater certainty. House Democrats will not waiver in our commitment to protecting and upholding Americans’ constitutional rights.

Steny H. Hoyer

