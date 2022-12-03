2022-23 Fishing Regulations Set at Commission’s Final 2022 Meeting

MEMPHIS --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the 2023-24 state’s fishing regulation at its final 2022 meeting held at the Ducks Unlimited headquarters which concluded Friday.

The 2023-24 fishing proclamation was approved by the Commission. The proclamation included creel and size limits to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes, changes to the use of sportfishing trotlines, and clarification of license descriptions. Lake Halford in Carroll County was officially added to TWRA rules and regulations for agency lakes.

The Commission also approved four additional fisheries management rules addressing sport and commercial fishing, rules governing the use and permitting of Lake Halford, and permits and fees associated with commercial fishing.

The Fisheries Division also presented employee awards. Scotty Webb from TWRA Region III is the Technician of the Year. Nathan Warden from TWRA Region I was awarded the Biologist of the Year. The Lifetime Technician Achievement Award was presented to Ricky Bean of Region IV. Tim Broadbent of Region I and Jim Habera of Region IV each received Biologist Lifetime Achievement awards. A Friends of Reservoirs Award from the Reservoir Fish Habitat Partnership was presented to Capt. Jake Davis of Tennessee B.A.S.S. Nation.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation gave a report on the Hunters for the Hungry program, which provides deer meat to food banks and citizens in need. More than 1,000 deer have been donated so far this hunting season.

The TWRA also presented an $8,000 check to Casting for Recovery, a fishing program that supports breast cancer patients and survivors. The donation was funded by the sales of breast cancer awareness pink logo TWRA merchandise in the e-store.

Finally, TFWC Chair Angie Box appointed a committee for nominating the 2023-24 TFWC officers. She also accepted nominations for the annual Legacy Award which recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the industry. The winner will be announced at TFWC’s January meeting after a review of nominations.

