Drivers travelling overnight on Highway 1 through Goldstream Provincial Park can expect delays from Monday, Dec. 5, until Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, as crews continue geotechnical work.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., single-lane alternating traffic will allow crews to conduct geotechnical investigations for future planning purposes. Drivers may experience delays as long as 20 minutes.

To protect yourself and others, prepare to drive for winter conditions, and observe traffic-management personnel and signs.

Find out how to prepare for winter driving online: www.shiftintowinter.ca

For up-to-date road-closure information, check: www.DriveBC.ca

or follow @DriveBC on Twitter.