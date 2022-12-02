Submit Release
Snowfall warning for the Malahat, Alberni summit

CANADA, December 2 - Drivers are advised of a snowfall warning for Highway 1 over the Malahat, the Alberni summit on Highway 4, and other parts of eastern Vancouver Island on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Environment Canada is forecasting as much as 15 centimetres of snow for the Malahat and Alberni summit.

Drivers are asked to avoid highway travel over the Malahat and Alberni summit. If travel is necessary, vehicles must be properly equipped for winter conditions and drivers should expect delays and some traffic congestion due to slower travel speeds.

All commercial vehicles must carry chains. All personal vehicles must have winter tires (M+S or mountain snowflake symbol) in good condition.

To ensure compliance, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement staff will be checking commercial vehicles northbound on the Trans Canada Highway entering the Malahat at West Shore Parkway and vehicles southbound on the TCH Malahat section at Butterfield Road, starting in the early afternoon on Friday in anticipation of predicted snowfall.

The ministry’s maintenance contractors are out in full force treating provincial roads with brine in advance of any precipitation and are ready to manage accumulations of snow on provincial roads and bridges.

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This allows maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards for drivers and help them get home safely.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, drivers are encouraged to follow @DriveBC on Twitter and check: www.DriveBC.ca

Snowfall warning for the Malahat, Alberni summit

