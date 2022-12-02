Province helps B.C. non-profits break down barriers in their communities

CANADA, December 2 - Health Justice Society (Burnaby)

“I am a person”: Accessible Participation in Mental Health Public Policy Project, $40,000

The Health Justice Society will help remove barriers for people with mental-health disabilities by encouraging community participation and art. The project will support creative and accessible ways to inform mental-health policy by showcasing people with lived and living experience. The project will be guided by the Health Justice’s provincial lived experience experts and Indigenous leadership groups.

Kinsight (Coquitlam)

Real Talk: Building 2SLGBTQIA+ Community Project, $40,000

Kinsight will work to increase access and decrease stigma for 2SLGBTQIA+ adults with cognitive disabilities in Metro Vancouver.

Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians – BC Affiliate (Kelowna)

Personal Response to Emergencies Project, $27,919

The Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians will empower people who are blind, deafblind and partially sighted throughout B.C. to confidently and safely manage in various emergencies.

Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre (Port Hardy)

Accessible Emergency Plan and Response Essentials Project, $40,000

The Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre will provide accessible rural area emergency relief for people with disabilities through a collaboration of planning, preparation, readiness, reaction, education/training and essential needs kits.

Powell River Educational Services Society

SOAR Social Network Pilot Project, $39,720

The Powell River Educational Services Society will create and test drive an innovative model for a safe, supported online site designed to promote friendship and supportive social connections among adults with a lifelong developmental disability in the small towns of the Sunshine Coast and Comox Valley areas. This a model is intended to be adapted and transferred to other rural communities throughout B.C. and Canada.

B.C. Wildlife Federation (Surrey)

Fishing Forever Project, $28,782

The B.C. Wildlife Federation, in collaboration with clubs throughout B.C., will facilitate single and multi-day community-building events for people with disabilities and their caregivers. These events aim to be a fun and educational day outside, learning to fish with adaptive equipment while learning about the importance of conserving fish habitat.

Greater Vancouver Association of the Deaf (Surrey)

IBPOC Deaf Interpreter Training for BC Project, $40,000

The Greater Vancouver Association of the Deaf will develop curriculum and provide training for Indigenous, Black and People of Colour (IBPOC) Deaf interpreters to alleviate the shortage of these interpreters in British Columbia.

Community Arts Council of Vancouver

NeuroArts Collective Project, $37,000

The Community Arts Council of Vancouver will encourage neurodivergent artists to take space in a neurotypical world and work collaboratively to dismantle invisible inequities in contemporary art spaces.

Italian Cultural Centre (Vancouver)

Artists with Disabilities Exhibition Project, $39,879

The Italian Cultural Centre will host an art exhibition in collaboration with artists with disabilities and seek to advance their careers through a series of professional development workshops, led by an IBPOC and hard-of-hearing emerging curator, mentored under an experienced team of IBPOC and disabled curators and arts cultural workers.

Nidus Personal Planning Resource Centre Association (Vancouver)

Learn, Access, and Plan through Visual Storytelling Project, $40,000

The Nidus Personal Planning Resource Centre Association will make information about legal personal planning rights and options in British Columbia more accessible through visual education and storytelling techniques in online videos.

WISH Drop-In Centre Society (Vancouver)

Strengthening Engagement and Leadership of Women and Gender-Diverse Street-Based Sex Workers Project, $40,000

The WISH Drop-In Centre Society will strengthen engagement and leadership of women and gender-diverse street-based sex workers with disabilities within WISH and in external advocacy efforts, thereby increasing accessibility and deepening disability justice across the organization and in multi-stakeholder initiatives.

Yarrow Intergenerational Society for Justice (Vancouver)

Intergenerational Chinatown Disability Advocacy through Arts Project, $33,200

The Yarrow Intergenerational Society for Justice will deliver a series of advocacy and arts workshops by and for disabled Chinese people across generations.