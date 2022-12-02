Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,094 in the last 365 days.

New overdose prevention, treatment services coming to Nanaimo

CANADA, December 2 - A new wellness and recovery centre in Nanaimo will expand and integrate harm reduction, and treatment and recovery services to connect people with substance-use challenges to life-saving supports.  

The centre, funded by the Province and Island Health, will include an overdose prevention site, a range of services, including treatment options and other harm-reduction measures, and supports and referrals for people who use substances to reduce the risk of toxic drug poisonings.

“At this dangerous time of drug toxicity, we want services to meet people,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Once complete, the Nanaimo wellness and recovery centre will connect people with substance-use challenges to the supports they need to stay alive and connect to care.”

The overdose prevention site will open as an interim service on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, and is located at 250 Albert St. Renovations to the centre at the same location will take place over the coming months. The wellness and recovery centre is expected to be fully operational in late 2023 and will offer a range of other services, including medication-assisted treatment, addictions medicine and basic health care.

“There is a crucial need for more services for people living with substance use,” said Jason Harrison, executive director, Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) mid-island branch. “This new service will provide a client-centred, dignified and non-judgmental care, and offers opportunities for people to connect with the services they need, and supports them on their wellness journeys.”

The centre is operated by the CMHA’s mid-island branch, following Island Health’s request for proposals earlier in 2022. 

“Island Health is pleased to partner with the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and CMHA to strengthen crucial harm reduction and substance use service improvements in Nanaimo,” said Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health. “Overdose prevention services, coupled with improved access to a range of services including health care services, treatment, therapy and referrals to other services such as treatment beds are providing expanded options for people living with substance-use challenges.”

Enhancing supports for people living with mental-health and substance-use challenges is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s roadmap for building the comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care for British Columbians.

Quote:

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan –

“The toxic drug crisis continues to claim lives at a tragic rate. This new wellness and recovery centre, as well as the overdose prevention site, will help save lives and ensure people in our community get the help they need and deserve.”

Quick Fact:

  • In Nanaimo, there have been 59 deaths so far this year, compared to the 51 deaths in 2021.

 

Learn More:

To see A Pathway to Hope, government’s vision for mental health and addictions care in B.C., visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787

For Island Health, Mental Health and Substance Use Services, visit: https://www.islandhealth.ca/our-services/mental-health-substance-use-services

For Canadian Mental Health Association mid-island branch, visit: https://www.cmhamidisland.ca/

You just read:

New overdose prevention, treatment services coming to Nanaimo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.