With Tests of Carbuncle Pond Showing a High Level of Water Quality after Recent Vandalism, DEM set to Stock on Dec. 7

RHODE ISLAND, December 2 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that it will be stocking Carbuncle Pond with Atlantic Sebago salmon and rainbow trout on Dec. 7, after receiving confirmation that the Coventry waterbody meets recreational water quality standards set by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). DEM submitted water samples to RIDOH after vandals pushed a universal-access portable toilet into the pond last month. Although the chances of the toilet contaminating the entire 39-acre pond were slim, DEM did not stock it for Veterans Day weekend as originally planned out of an abundance of caution. DEM appreciates the efforts of two local couples who removed the toilet from the pond on Nov. 13.

DEM strongly condemns acts of malicious and criminal vandalism. If you suspect vandalism or a solid waste violation such as illegal dumping on DEM-managed property, please contact our 24-hour Dispatch Center at 401-222-3070. A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on DEM'S Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal. Information about stocked freshwaters, size, and creel limits for all freshwater fish species is available in the 2022-23 Freshwater Fishing Abstract, or by calling DEM's Great Swamp Field Office at 789-0281. For more information on daily stocking, please visit DEM's website at dem.ri.gov/fishing or DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife's Outreach and Education Facebook page.