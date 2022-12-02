Submit Release
State, Local, Federal, and Environmental Leaders Poised to Mark 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act on Dec. 5

RHODE ISLAND, December 2 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will welcome Governor Dan McKee, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, members of the Rhode Island Congressional Delegation, leaders of environmental advocacy organizations, and local, state, and federal partners in an event on Monday, Dec. 5, marking the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act (CWA).

Implemented in 1972, the CWA is a bedrock environmental protection law aimed at preventing and reducing pollution in our nation's waterways. Before its enactment, Narragansett Bay, the Blackstone River, and many other local waterbodies were choked with pollution, toxic to fish and other wildlife, hazardous to human health, and not fit for recreation. Event participants will reaffirm the CWA's importance in transforming water quality, recognize public and private organizations' actions that have brought about the law's successes, and acknowledge the major challenges that remain to keeping Narragansett Bay clean (stormwater inundation, harmful algae blooms, PFAS, problems caused or worsened by climate change, etc.).

Who: DEM Director Terry Gray, Governor Dan McKee, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, members of the RI Congressional Delegation (who will not be present but will be delivering videotaped messages), and leaders and representatives of Save The Bay, Clean Water Action RI, the US Environmental Protection Agency, RI General Assembly, RI Infrastructure Bank, Narragansett Bay Commission, and others.

What: Public event marking the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.

When: Monday, Dec. 5, 3:00-4:00 PM

Where: Save The Bay's Providence Bay Center 100 Save The Bay Drive, Providence, RI 02905

