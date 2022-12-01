Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,157 in the last 365 days.

Meeting of the Heads of Government of Uzbekistan and Russia

UZBEKISTAN, December 1 - On December 2, Samarkand hosted the 3rd meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation.

The current state and prospects of strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries were discussed at the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

It was noted that on September 15, Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Vladimir Putin signed a Declaration on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia. The governments are tasked with comprehensively developing practical cooperation in various fields.

Plans were agreed upon at the meeting to ensure the implementation of promising investment projects and trade agreements, and to deepen cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

The parties expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in transport and transit. It was noted with satisfaction that the volume of cargo transportation increased by 21 percent this year, and the volume of transit cargo transportation increased by 25 percent. At the same time, the need for continuing cooperation on the formation of reliable transport and logistics chains for transit cargo transportation through the regions was emphasized.

Following the meeting, more than ten documents were signed to develop collaboration.

Golib Khasanov, Ikrom Avvalboyev

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Meeting of the Heads of Government of Uzbekistan and Russia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.