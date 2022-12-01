Meeting of the Heads of Government of Uzbekistan and Russia

UZBEKISTAN, December 1 - On December 2, Samarkand hosted the 3rd meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation.

The current state and prospects of strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries were discussed at the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

It was noted that on September 15, Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Vladimir Putin signed a Declaration on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia. The governments are tasked with comprehensively developing practical cooperation in various fields.

Plans were agreed upon at the meeting to ensure the implementation of promising investment projects and trade agreements, and to deepen cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

The parties expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in transport and transit. It was noted with satisfaction that the volume of cargo transportation increased by 21 percent this year, and the volume of transit cargo transportation increased by 25 percent. At the same time, the need for continuing cooperation on the formation of reliable transport and logistics chains for transit cargo transportation through the regions was emphasized.

Following the meeting, more than ten documents were signed to develop collaboration.

Golib Khasanov, Ikrom Avvalboyev

Source: UzA