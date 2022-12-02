Governor Abbott Appoints Peña To 476th District Court

TEXAS, December 2 - December 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Horacio Peña to the 476th Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Horacio Peña of Mission is an Attorney in private practice and a Municipal Court Judge for the City of Palmhurst. Previously, he served as a Municipal Court Judge for the City of Mission and as Judge of the 92nd Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Hidalgo County Bar Association, and is the former Region 10 Director for the Texas Municipal Courts Association. Additionally, he is a former committee member for the Texas Commission on Judicial Efficiency and a former member of the American Bar Association and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Peña received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Pan American University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.