SYBO APPOINTS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
Former Rovio & SERIOUSLY, Industry Veteran Philip Hickey takes the baton; Naz Amarchi-Cuevas Departs
We couldn’t be happier, in fact, delighted to welcome Phil, it was almost surreal and serendipitous to have been able to bring him on board during this time”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYBO announced today that Philip Hickey has been tapped as Chief Marketing Officer for the company. Hickey joins the Copenhagen-based team as the company’s flagship endless runner mobile game, Subway Surfers, enters its 11th year on top of the charts.
“We couldn’t be happier, in fact, delighted to welcome Phil, it was almost surreal and serendipitous to have been able to bring him on board during this time,” said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, SYBO’S CEO. “It feels like a natural step change for us to bring someone as strong as Phil, already having worked with both Naz and with David Byrne, who serves as our COO and Head of Games, while they were at Rovio.”
In his role as Chief Marketing Officer, Hickey is charged with unlocking next-level marketing opportunities as the game and brand continues to grow in its second decade, including setting strategy for a new genre that SYBO is entering in the puzzle category. A former professional basketball player turned award-winning mobile game marketeer, Hickey knows the importance of team-building and leadership. He joins SYBO from Seriously Digital Entertainment where he led brand, marketing and communications for eight years for the hugely popular Best Fiends game. Prior, he was responsible for heading the marketing strategy and execution for Angry Birds, generating an insane amount of popularity and truly putting the IP on the map.
Additionally, SYBO announced today that Naz Amarchi-Cuevas has decided to depart at the end of the year. Amarchi-Cuevas joined SYBO in 2017 and has been serving as Chief Commercial Officer for Subway Surfers, the hit juggernaut mobile game, who celebrated its 10th birthday this year with a massive lift across both its social media numbers and fandom base.
“Naz has been fundamental to SYBO’s growth story. Her leadership, business acumen and keen understanding of the entertainment space has no doubt been one of the driving factors in our worldwide continued success,” said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, SYBO’S CEO. “We are sad to see her go but support her wholeheartedly as she continues in her professional journey, and most importantly, she remains a friend of the studio.”
SYBO is continuing its growth story, is planning to move to a brand new office in the heart of Copenhagen in the first quarter of the year, and counts over 35 nationalities within its 160 employee base. They are currently looking for additional members to join the company, and plan to be at about 200 by the end of 2023, in order to support not only the classic Subway Surfers game, but also, additional games in the pipeline which are showing great prospects.
About SYBO:
SYBO is a Danish mobile games developer founded in 2010 by Danish animation school graduates Sylvester Rishøj Jensen and Bodie Jahn-Mulliner. Subway Surfers launched on the Apple Store in May 2012 and quickly rocketed to the top of the charts. One week after its release in the App Store, Subway Surfers was the number one downloaded game in 20 countries and, soon after that, the number one in 50 countries, including the United States.
Today, Subway Surfers has had more than three and a half billion downloads, is entirely self-published by SYBO and continues to develop regular updates. SYBO was acquired by Miniclip July 2022. To find out more, please visit www.sybo.com.
