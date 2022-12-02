Sapphire Risk Advisory Group, LLC, Announces Collaboration in The Bronx Dispensary Showroom

Sapphire Risk Advisory Group, LLC, is honored to announce its collaboration in The Bronx Dispensary Showroom, New York State’s first adult-use cannabis retail experience.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sapphire Risk Advisory Group, LLC, is honored to announce its collaboration in The Bronx Dispensary Showroom, New York State’s first adult-use cannabis retail experience. This event will run as a ‘pop-up style’ retail dispensary educational experience from December 9-11 and has been created to help propel the New York cannabis industry forward.

Hosted by The Bronx Community Foundation and The Bronx Borough President’s Office, this groundbreaking event has been created in collaboration with some of the most experienced companies in the cannabis industry. In addition to security design provided by Sapphire Risk Advisory Group, this experience will also feature offerings from Dutchie, Temeka Group, Point Seven Group, KayaPush, Rolland Solutions, Castetter Cannabis Group, Cannabis Workforce Initiative, and more.

This free experience will feature a functioning dispensary replica for educational purposes and a workforce development fair with organizations who can provide training and jobs in the industry. Additionally, the event will include a speaker series of state and local officials, community groups, and professionals providing education on social equity, advocacy, and overall opportunities in the cannabis industry.

The Bronx Dispensary Showroom is the first event of its kind in the State of New York and will be held at The Bronx Post Office, a historic building located near Yankee Stadium. Though the dispensary experience will serve as an example of a fully operating dispensary, including design, security, and point-of-sales, the event will not allow or sell cannabis or cannabis products.

The goal of The Bronx Dispensary Showroom is to educate potential regulated operators and interested parties about the operational aspects of a compliant retail dispensary business through the creation of a dispensary replica. This replica dispensary is to be designed using all currently available state laws, regulations, and guidance provided by The Office of Cannabis Management, as well as the experience and best practices provided by Sapphire Risk and other industry professionals involved.

“We are so excited to help with this unique project,” said Tony Gallo, Managing Partner for Sapphire Risk Advisory Group. “Being able to give back to the cannabis community is what makes this event so much more special!”

About Sapphire Risk Advisory Group:

Sapphire Risk Advisory Group has designed cannabis security programs and systems for over nine years in over 36 U.S. states, including New York. Acknowledged as the industry’s oldest and most experienced licensed cannabis security consultancy, we have helped over 600 cannabis clients through the three phases of opening a cannabis business. Our specialty is helping clients achieve their dream of winning a cannabis business license, building out a secure facility, and implementing security training and SOPs to ensure long-term success. No matter the space, we can save your cannabis business time and money while securing your property.