Pointmeier Drops a New Song Titled Even In A Bar

Talented country music singer and songwriter, Steve Pointmeier, announces the release of "Even In A Bar," a song about a woman and how she gets revenge over her cheating partner in a bar

Steve Pointmeier, popularly known as Pointmeier, is again bringing the goodness of country music to as many people as possible, as the Sarnia-born singer-songwriter drops a new record titled Even In A Bar. The song offers a unique blend of a full band sound and some bright poppy/country drums, as Pointmeier narrates the story of a woman and her experiences with a cheating partner.

Pointmeier is known for his mastery of the country sound, creating memories with his unique style, as again delivered in Even In A Bar. The song has all the classic modern country arrangements every listener expects, offering an unmatched rise into the chorus, together with some subtle and well-used harmonies to deliver a truly authentic listening experience for lovers of country music.

Even In A Bar uses a typical country chord progression to offer lyrics about a woman who has been cheated on and how she gets her revenge in a bar, with an interesting narration that includes the lyric - “in a bar full of fools on stools.” Pointmeier delivers an engaging listening experience, using his captivating vocals, with just the right amount of twang and fragility, together with a little smile in the tone to bless the ears of listeners.

Pointmeier brings his signature authentic instrumentation to the fore, with the guitar solo switching between two sounds halfway through the solo and subsequently to pedal steel. Even In A Bar undoubtedly deserves to be a playlist alongside big names like Kevin Fowler, as Pointmeier creates a modern country song with the combination of wit in the lyrics and classy musicianship, netting him 805 stations in its first 3 weeks of release.

Even In A Bar is available on all major digital streaming platforms for music lovers worldwide.

For more information about Even In A Bar and other projects from Pointmeier, visit - https://www.stevepointmeier.com/.

Pointmeier can also be found across streaming platforms and social media, including Spotify, Apple Music, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Steve Pointmeier

Steve Pointmeier is a singer-songwriter/recording artist from Sarnia Ontario. The Calgary- based act started singing at age 7 after getting a Record Player with a Kenny Rogers Greatest hits LP as a gift from his mom. He started playing the guitar at 25 and began a career in the mid ’90s before taking a break to raise his daughter. Pointmeier recently made a return to the music scene with the 7th release to Country Radio. He also won YYC “Country Song of the Year” for my first release this year of “SWAY”.

Media Contact

Company Name: Newswire Rocket

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.instagram.com/stevenpointmeier/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Pointmeier Drops a New Song Titled Even In A Bar