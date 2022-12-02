Clim Art Shatterproof Window Deflectors Take Comfort & Style A Step Further

Clim Art shatterproof window deflectors are specially designed to deflect rain, wind, sunshine, and snow to make car rides a more enjoyable experience for drivers and their families.

Spark Lines Inc., a global leader based in the United States, takes comfort and style in driving to the next level after introducing the Clim Art Shatterproof Window Deflectors, a modern and smart way to protect the car from the effects of various weather events.

"Those who spend a lot of time driving have definitely experienced rolling their windows down to get fresh air in. However, they get rain, wind, or heavy snow instead. This can be uncomfortable or even dangerous at high speed. That's where Clim Art deflectors come into the picture," says Emmet Ryder of Clim Art.

The key feature of the product is that it is shatterproof – which means it cannot be destroyed. The tough, hardy, and shatterproof dark-colored premium PC plastic window rain guards feature a streamlined, flexible design that will not bend, break or crack.

"They're not like the others that can crack or break during installation. In fact, these are nearly impervious to rocks thrown up by other vehicles or dings. If a car gets stuck, drivers can put the window deflectors under the wheel, and not only will it get the car unstuck, it will not break as well," explains Emmet.

Clim Art shatterproof window deflectors make car rides more enjoyable, allowing drivers to open the windows and enjoy the breeze as they cruise around without worrying about the noisy wind, chilly snow, annoying rain sprays, splashes, or blazing sunshine.

On top of this, all tools are included in the product. The rain guards feature a tape-on style outside mounting with 3M tape for an extra-strong grip. The mounting kit includes all the necessary tools and comprehensive instructions. No drilling is needed.

Vent Visors Window Deflectors come with a limited lifetime warranty so that customers can buy without a sliver of worry or doubt! The company, however, is 100% sure that its car window visors will not fail to please customers.

Spark Lines Inc. is a global company with 1500+ team members. It is the manufacturer of Goodyear-licensed car accessories in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The company leads the way in providing window deflectors, custom-fit rubber floor mats and cargo liners, windshield sun shades, window sunshades, and mud flaps for most pickups, SUVs, and cars. In addition to the Goodyear brand, it offers Clim Art, the company's quality and affordable car accessories line. Spark Lines works with automotive aftermarket accessories distributors, wholesalers, retail chain stores, and e-commerce companies.

Those who want to get their Clim Art Shatterproof Window Deflectors may check out the store right away to get started. Customers can use the voucher code “bp10” and grab the opportunity of purchasing Christmas presents with a 10% discount.

Others who wish to learn more about Clim Art and its complete list of game-changing products may visit its website at https://sparklinesauto.com/ or follow its social channels for more information.

