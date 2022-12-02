Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor York County Fire Chief

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on November, 30, 2022.
The commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, December 5, the day of Chief Dettinger’s funeral.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
