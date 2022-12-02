Group Sport Announces Getafe CF Acquisition for its "Ownership Experience D.A.O."
Group Sport has entered into an agreement to purchase Getafe Club de Fútbol S.A.D. (Getafe CF).
"Getafe is a diamond in the rough in La Liga and plays alongside some of the world’s best teams in Madrid, one of the world’s great football cities."”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group Sport has entered into an agreement to purchase Getafe Club de Fútbol S.A.D. (Getafe CF). The Madrid-based La Liga team is a mainstay in Spain’s top-tier league, and with the purchase, Group Sport looks to make Getafe a leader in the future of professional sports worldwide.
Group Sport will use its team's deep knowledge of European football to raise the level of on-field performance and, simultaneously, create a more profound fan experience for the community in Spain and worldwide with its world-class technology. "Getafe is a diamond in the rough in La Liga and plays alongside some of the world’s best teams in Madrid, one of the world’s great football cities. We have big plans for Getafe and look forward to creating a tradition of excellence for the players and the fans in Madrid and around the world," says Javier Perez, Managing Partner of Group Sport. Piotr Nowak, Head of Football Operations at Group Sport, says, "We know there's a lot that can be built on the foundation created at Getafe. We will work with the coaches and players to build a team we can all be proud of in
the coming years".
Group Sport has enlisted Cosmic Wire, the Web3 solution, to bring its vision to life by creating the most personal and engaging fan experience for international football lovers worldwide. Group Sport acquires sports teams and creates individual metaverses and representative D.A.O.s for them. Through the D.A.O., Group Sport blurs the lines of what it is to be a fan with exclusive access to the teams in the metaverse and real life. No matter where or who you are, be a part of the game, be part of the team. As a member of the D.A.O., your decisions impact the club. You are also part of the club with exclusive elite access, private events, more profound experiences, and unique D.A.O. member-only rewards. Group Sport will release its first D.A.O. membership in the coming weeks.
"We are thrilled to empower Group Sport L.T.D. to execute their vision of the Ultimate Sports experience. This is the power of Web3, and community realized and will be the place for the most passionate fans of Getafe FC,” said Cosmic Wire C.E.O. Jerad Finck. "Our partnership with Group Sport highlights our philosophy of a democratized space where content owners and creators can create their ecosystems to build equity in their platform. Group Sport has a vision, and we are excited to bring it to the world." Highlights of Getafe CF: Officially founded on 24 February 1946, the club was named Club Getafe Deportivo. The club initially played in the Campo del Regimiento de Artillería, which lacked goalposts. In 2006–07, Getafe finished ninth in La Liga, conceding only 33 goals in 38 matches, and goalkeeper Roberto Abbondanzieri was awarded the Zamora Trophy, having recorded 12 clean sheets. The season’s highlight was reaching the 2006–07 Copa del Rey final, a competition in which Getafe had never previously reached the quarter-finals.
In the 2018–19 season, Getafe finished 5th, their highest finish in the first division, and qualified for the 2019–20 UEFA Europa League group stage. They progressed as far as the round of 16, where they lost to Inter Milan.
