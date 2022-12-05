Fluoramics Introduces New Packaging Options in "Bust That Rust" Rust-Breaking Penetrant
Providing solutions is what Fluoramics is all about. In particular, we were happy to help our customer fix his rust problem and get his project done without spending unnecessary money.”WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bust That Rust, a synthetic penetrating oil engineered by Fluoramics to break through rust, is now available in two additional forms of packaging. Originally available only as an aerosol, it is now also available in 946 ml (32 fl oz quart) and 3.78 L (128 fl oz gallon) jugs.
Bust That Rust is a penetrant engineered to provide the ultimate in rust-breaking capabilities. Its spreading action allows the penetrant to soak deep into and beyond the areas to which it is applied. Solvent free, it will not evaporate, and it lubricates while breaking through existing rust. Bust That Rust will also help prevent new rust from forming.
Bust That Rust recently saved hundreds of dollars for a Fluoramics customer who owns a trailer park. The customer needed to access water shutoff valves to homes undergoing renovation but the underground water valves hadn’t been accessed in years and and had seized shut. Before bringing in backhoes to dig up the lines and valves, the customer contacted Fluoramics to see if they had a product to free up the stuck valves. Fluoramics directed the owner to HinderRUST / Bust That Rust. Twenty-four hours after pouring HinderRUST into the valve casing, the valves turned effortlessly and the customer was able to continue his renovation work.
“Providing solutions is what Fluoramics is all about. In particular, we were happy to help our customer fix his rust problem and get his project done without spending unnecessary money,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
Bust That Rust is also perfect for use on nuts/bolts, areas of interfacial assembly, padlocks, shafts, lug nuts, flanges, hinges and other rusted metal parts.
Fluoramics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all of its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
Use "Bust That Rust!" to easily remove a rusty bolt.