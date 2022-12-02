Submit Release
Judges, attorneys apply for Supreme Court vacancy

The following individuals have applied or the Supreme Court vacancy that will be created by the retirement of Justice Gerald VandeWalle:

South Central Judicial District Judge Doug Bahr
Attorney David Hagler, Bismarck
Attorney Kiara Kraus-Parr, Grand Forks
Northwest Judical District Judge Daniel El-Dweek
Attorney Angela Elsperger Lord, Fargo
North Central Judicial District Judge Stacy Louser
Attorney Jake Rodenbiker, Fargo

The Judicial Nominating Committee will screen the applicants and submit a list of nominees to fill the vacancy to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The judgeship will be filled under N.D.C.C. ch. 27-25.

N.D.C.C. 27-25-04 requires the governor, within 30 days after receiving the list of nominees, to: "1. Fill the vacancy by appointment from the list of nominees submitted by the committee. 2. Return the list of nominees and direct the committee to reconvene. 3. Call a special election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term."

