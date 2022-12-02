Prospect Capital Announces Annual Meeting Update

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) today announce that it held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on December 2, 2022. The proposals that were considered at the Annual Meeting are described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022 (the “Proxy”). As of September 12, 2022, there were 394,796,549 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding, 30,064,070 shares of the Company’s 5.50% Series A1 Preferred Stock outstanding, 187,000 shares of the Company’s 5.50% Series A2 Preferred Stock outstanding, 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock outstanding and 3,839,828 shares of the Company’s 5.50% Series M1 Preferred Stock outstanding. Each share of common stock is entitled to one vote on each matter to be voted on by holders of the common stock at the Annual Meeting, and each share of preferred stock is entitled to one vote on each matter to be voted on by holders of the preferred stock at the Annual Meeting. To afford additional time to solicit stockholder votes for the second proposal found in the Proxy, the Annual Meeting has been adjourned until December 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PSEC2022.



ABOUT PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

We have elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). We are required to comply with regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made. We undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer

grier@prospectcap.com

Telephone (212) 448-0702