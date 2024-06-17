OPEN MINDS & Qualifacts Partner to Align Behavioral Health Strategy, Technology, and Market Intelligence

Nashville, Tenn. and Gettysburg, Pa., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS, the premier market intelligence and management solutions organization for behavioral healthcare, and Qualifacts, the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, announced a renewal of their strategic partnership. Together, they aim to elevate and align the strategy, technology insights, and market intelligence supporting behavioral healthcare businesses and executives.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower behavioral health organizations with cutting-edge tools and insights,” said Monica Oss, CEO of OPEN MINDS. “By joining forces with Qualifacts, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to our clients, ultimately enhancing their ability to provide exceptional care to those in need."

Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts, added, "This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to empowering behavioral health organizations with the tools and technologies they need to thrive. Together with OPEN MINDS, we are creating a future where practices of every size and focus have access to advanced business insights and transformative solutions. That’s how we ensure a sustainable future for behavioral healthcare.”

This strategic partnership was highlighted by the recent webinar, "Unifying Vision, Unifying Mission: The Data-Driven Future of Behavioral Health," held on May 21, 2024, and is available on demand. Garnering one of the highest numbers of registrations in OPEN MINDS history, the industry-defining conversation between CEOs Oss and Schoeller unveiled a strategic framework designed to empower behavioral health organizations to:

Optimize Performance: Leverage data-driven insights to enhance operational efficiency and clinical outcomes.

Leverage data-driven insights to enhance operational efficiency and clinical outcomes. Drive Growth: Expand services and reach new populations through targeted strategies and innovative solutions.

Expand services and reach new populations through targeted strategies and innovative solutions. Create Long-Term Sustainability: Ensure financial stability and resilience in an ever-changing healthcare landscape.

Schoeller, a well-established leader in healthcare and data analytics, has launched two innovative solutions since taking the executive position at Qualifacts eight months ago. The first solution, Qualifacts® OneQ™, is a data integration and interoperability layer that unlocks a host of marketplace solutions across its EHR platforms. The second, Qualifacts® iQ, is an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solution purpose-built for behavioral healthcare, helping organizations save time, maintain compliance, and improve focus on serving clients. Both solutions were launched at NatCon24.

The partnership between OPEN MINDS and Qualifacts is poised to profoundly benefit the behavioral health landscape by providing organizations with a strategic framework and industry expertise they need to succeed in an increasingly complex and data-driven environment.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at http://www.openminds.com.

Tristan Galvan Qualifacts tristan.galvan@qualifacts.com