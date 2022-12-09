Grand Opening - Spark Flames Selling Vintage Lighters

Vintage lighters from times and eras throughout American and Japanese history. They have a vast selection of cool, time piece era lighters and tobacciana.

From a tiny spark may burst a mighty flame.” — Dante Alighieri

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small company located on the shores of New Jersey ventured out to find some of the finest vintage lighters America has ever seen. Although their journey has had many twists and turns. They realized they had a passion for all things tobacciana. Coming from a family of smokers, be it cigarettes, pipes, cigars or other things, the task was to find quality lighters built in all eras and bring them back to life. With a simple spark to a flame, they are doing just that. After building up a collection by selectively buying and fixing different lighters, it was time to take this great hobby and make it a business.

Some of the many lighters given a new spark are

• Zippo - a true American icon of lighters.

• Ronson - somewhat complex in design and giving a beautiful flame.

• Dunhill - an elegant time piece from any era.

• Dellinger flint lighters and many Japanese made table lighters.

Visit their website at sparkflames.com to see the many vintage lighters and how to videos for adding flint and fluid to lighters.