Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,144 in the last 365 days.

Grand Opening - Spark Flames Selling Vintage Lighters

Vintage lighters from times and eras throughout American and Japanese history. They have a vast selection of cool, time piece era lighters and tobacciana.

From a tiny spark may burst a mighty flame.”
— Dante Alighieri

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A small company located on the shores of New Jersey ventured out to find some of the finest vintage lighters America has ever seen. Although their journey has had many twists and turns. They realized they had a passion for all things tobacciana. Coming from a family of smokers, be it cigarettes, pipes, cigars or other things, the task was to find quality lighters built in all eras and bring them back to life. With a simple spark to a flame, they are doing just that. After building up a collection by selectively buying and fixing different lighters, it was time to take this great hobby and make it a business.

Some of the many lighters given a new spark are
• Zippo - a true American icon of lighters.
• Ronson - somewhat complex in design and giving a beautiful flame.
• Dunhill - an elegant time piece from any era.
• Dellinger flint lighters and many Japanese made table lighters.

Visit their website at sparkflames.com to see the many vintage lighters and how to videos for adding flint and fluid to lighters.

Natalie Quinn
Spark Flames
+1 732-895-0387
email us here

You just read:

Grand Opening - Spark Flames Selling Vintage Lighters

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.