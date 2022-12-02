Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposed principles providing a high-level framework for the safe and sound management of exposures to climate-related financial risks for large banking organizations

December 02, 2022

For release at 3:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday invited public comment on proposed principles providing a high-level framework for the safe and sound management of exposures to climate-related financial risks for large banking organizations.

The proposed principles would apply to banking organizations with more than $100 billion in total assets and address both the physical risks and transition risks associated with climate change. The proposed principles would cover six areas: governance; policies, procedures, and limits; strategic planning; risk management; data, risk measurement and reporting; and scenario analysis.

The proposed principles are substantially similar to proposals issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Board intends to work with those agencies to promote consistency in the supervision of large banks through final interagency guidance. Comments will be accepted for 60 days.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


