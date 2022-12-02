Governor Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation

Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first cohort of counties who will implement the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Act, a bill authored by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) and sponsored by Governor Newsom. The CARE Act delivers mental health and substance use disorder services to the most severely impaired Californians who too often suffer in homelessness or incarceration without treatment.