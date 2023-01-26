Toolkit to Help Essential Hospitals Build Diverse Workforce
New resource will provide guidance on ways to build a resilient and diverse workforce through policy changes in recruitment, hiring, retention, and promotion.
We cannot solve the workforce crisis without putting equity and inclusion front and center, and, in many ways, the reverse is true”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major new initiative, America’s Essential Hospitals and its research arm, Essential Hospitals Institute, will develop tools hospitals can use to recruit health equity leaders, develop equity teams, and build a diverse workforce through hiring and promotion.
— Bruce Siegel, MD, MPH
The project, funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, dovetails with work at America’s Essential Hospitals to combat structural racism. It also will contribute to the association’s response to the ongoing hospital workforce crisis.
“We cannot solve the workforce crisis without putting equity and inclusion front and center, and, in many ways, the reverse is true,” association President and CEO Bruce Siegel, MD, MPH, says. “This toolkit will help essential hospitals build a workforce that reflects their communities and shares the experience of patients harmed by structural and systemic inequities, which leads to better care and better outcomes.”
In that context, the toolkit will take an intersectional approach to health justice by considering the multiple axes of inequities. Diverse executives who have the lived experience of structural inequities will be key to successful equity work, says Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc, the Institute’s director and vice president of innovation for America’s Essential Hospitals.
“Dedicated equity leaders will be crucial as hospitals address workforce shortages and employee burnout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she says. “Their unique perspective on recruitment, hiring, retention, and promotion will lead to a stronger, workforce for the next challenge.”
Among other features, the toolkit will provide guidance on ways to build a resilient and diverse workforce through policy changes in recruitment, hiring, retention, and promotion; and examples of how essential hospitals have redesigned their infrastructure to bolster workforce diversity and equity. The toolkit, which the Institute expects to publish this fall, addresses other relevant topics, such as eliminating biases during the hiring and interview process, ensuring an equitable power distribution among employees, and implementing shared governance structures for community-based initiatives.
