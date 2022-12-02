Equator Launches Two Best Selling Stackable Washer-Dryer Models Throughout Canada

13lbs Washer 13lbs Compact Dryer - Stackable Set Super Washer Compact Dryer - Stackable Set

As one of the company’s latest releases in the country, customers are certain to be thrilled with these stylish, feature-packed appliances

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce the release of two new washer-dryer stackable sets in its Canadian market — the EW 824 N + ED 860 and the EW 824N + ED 852. Space saving, time saving, and packed with a seemingly endless list of premium features, each stackable set has already become a best seller in the U.S. market.

“We’re beyond excited to make both of our top-rated stackable washer-dryer sets available to customers throughout Canada,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Both of these sets are specifically designed to significantly cut down on the amount of time spent on washing and drying laundry. They are also incredibly space efficient, making them ideal for tiny homes, vacation rentals, and other compact rooms.”

Common to each set is the Super Washer (model 824N). Brimming with an exceptional range of features, this efficient washer boasts 12 programs, a Winterize option, an easy-to-use LED display, and a quiet function (ensuring that noise levels stay under 60 dB). It is built with a capacity of 13 pounds, and measures 33.25 x 23.5 x 22 (HxWxD in inches). The 824N model also features a stainless steel drum, an Add-a-Sock option, a child lock, self cleaning capabilities, a water saver program, and more.

The core difference between each washer-dryer set is the type of dryer that is included (the ED 852 versus the ED 860). Measuring 28 x 24 x 22 (HxWxD in inches) and equipped with a wide array of top-tier features, the 852 Compact Short Dryer is an excellent choice for those who are especially short on space. Offering five unique drying programs, dry times range between 90 - 200 minutes, making it quick and easy to do any load of laundry. Other top features on the Compact Short Dryer include a transparent door, touch screen controls, and a sensor dry option.

The ED 860 is the company’s Compact Standard Dryer, and measures 32.3 x 23.6 x 22.3 (HxWxD in inches). It has a capacity of 13 pounds, and an exceedingly fast dry time of just 60 minutes. Premium features on the Compact Standard Dryer include Wrinkle Guard, three temperature options, a dual dryer filter, sensor dry, and a high speed turbo fan.

Both washer-dryer sets come with a 1 year warranty and are now available through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers throughout Canada.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

