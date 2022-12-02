Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Shoes for Women (CLR-161)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create exotic and unique foot coverings for women," said an inventor, from Blue Island, Ill., "so I invented the EREXLIC. My shoe design would be beautiful as the wearer approaches and unforgettable when walking away."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun and fashionable shoe for women. In doing so, it enhances style. It also could provide the wearer with natural energy and confidence and it could spark attention. The invention features a trendy and eye-catching design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLR-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

