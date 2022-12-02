Submit Release
News Search

There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,219 in the last 365 days.

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 3,067 vehicles, representing an increase of 3.1 percent versus November 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 47,135, which is a decrease of 21.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

NOVEMBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS: 

  • CX-5 sales jumped 35.6 percent compared to November 2021
  • MX-5 records best November sales in 15 years, with an impressive 327.3 percent increase vs November 2021
  • CX-9 sales were up 51.6 percent versus the same time last year, recording sixth consecutive month of YOY growth
  • MX-30 EV sales increased 4.5 percent year-over-year

November

November 

YOY 

YTD 

YTD 

YOY 

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Mazda3 

538

827

-34.9 %

7,640

11,383

-32.9 %

MX-5 

47

11

327.3 %

641

986

-35.0 %

Passenger Car 

585

865

-32.4 %

8,281

13,759

-39.8 %

CX-3 

0

122

-100.0 %

3,050

5,154

-40.8 %

CX-30 

280

501

-44.1 %

6,253

11,261

-44.5 %

CX-5 

1,783

1,315

35.6 %

22,733

25,500

-10.9 %

CX-50 

179

0

0.0 %

2,154

0

0.0 %

CX-9

194

128

51.6 %

3,896

4,462

-12.7 %

MX-30

46

44

4.5 %

768

117

556.4 %

Light Truck 

2,482

2,110

17.6 %

38,854

46,494

-16.4 %

MAZDA TOTAL 

3,067

2,975

3.1 %

47,135

60,253

-21.8 %







 

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c4830.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.