MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR NOVEMBER 2022
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported November sales of 3,067 vehicles, representing an increase of 3.1 percent versus November 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 47,135, which is a decrease of 21.8 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
NOVEMBER 2022 SALES HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-5 sales jumped 35.6 percent compared to November 2021
- MX-5 records best November sales in 15 years, with an impressive 327.3 percent increase vs November 2021
- CX-9 sales were up 51.6 percent versus the same time last year, recording sixth consecutive month of YOY growth
- MX-30 EV sales increased 4.5 percent year-over-year
|
|
November
|
November
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
538
|
827
|
-34.9 %
|
7,640
|
11,383
|
-32.9 %
|
MX-5
|
47
|
11
|
327.3 %
|
641
|
986
|
-35.0 %
|
Passenger Car
|
585
|
865
|
-32.4 %
|
8,281
|
13,759
|
-39.8 %
|
CX-3
|
0
|
122
|
-100.0 %
|
3,050
|
5,154
|
-40.8 %
|
CX-30
|
280
|
501
|
-44.1 %
|
6,253
|
11,261
|
-44.5 %
|
CX-5
|
1,783
|
1,315
|
35.6 %
|
22,733
|
25,500
|
-10.9 %
|
CX-50
|
179
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
2,154
|
0
|
0.0 %
|
CX-9
|
194
|
128
|
51.6 %
|
3,896
|
4,462
|
-12.7 %
|
MX-30
|
46
|
44
|
4.5 %
|
768
|
117
|
556.4 %
|
Light Truck
|
2,482
|
2,110
|
17.6 %
|
38,854
|
46,494
|
-16.4 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
3,067
|
2,975
|
3.1 %
|
47,135
|
60,253
|
-21.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service, and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c4830.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.