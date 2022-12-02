Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,184 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Relaxing Sleep Aid Device (MHO-220)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed help sleeping and I had a dream about a way to help relax to get a better night's sleep," said an inventor from Cumming, Ga., "so I invented LE SOMMEIL."

The invention helps reduce stress and anxiety which may be the cause of sleepless nights. It may allow the user's body and mind to recharge resulting in the individual being refreshed and alert when they wake. By relaxing the user, it promotes sleep and the user may sleep more soundly. Enhanced slumber could result in improved health. In addition, this device is practical, convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-relaxing-sleep-aid-device-mho-220-301686347.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Relaxing Sleep Aid Device (MHO-220)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.