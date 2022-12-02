The Story of the Nutcracker on Ice Performance in the Kansas City-Area on Sunday, December 4th
Heartland Figure Skating Club presents the cast for The Story of the Nutcracker on Ice, a timeless family classic.
I’m proud of our sixth annual show and what we offer our community, a Nutcracker-inspired performance at a reasonable price for all families.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City-area based Figure Skating Club announces their annual holiday production, The Story of the Nutcracker on Ice. The upcoming figure skating performance will be hosted at Cable Dahmer Arena, the home of the Kansas City Mavericks.
— Jessica Robinson
The adaptation of the classic Nutcracker is a timeless mix of traditional Christmas combined with live performing athletes. This cast brings an array of talent from preschoolers to seasoned adult skaters. The magical matinee will only be offered December 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door and online » https://bit.ly/3ARl9Vf
Jessica Robinson is the Theater on Ice Director chose to bring this performance to the Kansas City community. With busy schedules during the end of the year, families don’t always have time to enjoy the season, which is why we’ve scheduled the performance within the first weeks of December. The Cable Dahmer Arena is the only facility in the Kansas City-area hosting a Nutcracker-inspired Theater on Ice performance.
The performance is just over an hour and features the classic characters we’ve all known and loved as children. The story of the Nutcracker is loosely based on the E.T.A. Hoffman’s fantasy story of the Mouse King and a young girl who befriends a Nutcracker who comes to life on the Eve of Christmas. The Nutcracker wages a battle against the Evil Mouse King and a series of transformations, snowflakes and maidens who beautifully glide across on ice. It is Heartland Figure Skating Club’s largest productions with over 70 skaters. A production of this size doesn’t happen overnight and not without a team of coaches and hundreds of hours of preparation. The coaching team is led by Robinson and includes Gabriella Horn, Tatum Nachtrab, Grant Huang, Bonnie Lewis, and Carrie Green-Heaphy.
The 2022, The Story of the Nutcracker on Ice feature cast includes skaters across the greater Kansas City-area. Many, are returning Theater on Ice performers including: Morgan Hilbrich - Clara, Lily Round - Mice King & Flower Dancer, Alex Bresnahan - Dew Drop Dancer and Party Guest, Annie Hartley – Fritz and Flower Dancer, Ava Babich - Nutcracker Prince, Claire Batchelder - Nutcracker Doll and Flower Dancer, Stella Smith-Klien - Mother Ginger, Bella West - Snow Queen, Emma Tran - Sugar Plum Fairy, both Erin Wiseman, Gia Sterrett, and Bailey Buse - Chinese Tea Dancers and Party Guests, Shawn Van Do - Clara’s Dad, Mia Savoy - Uncle Drosselmeyer, both Lily Witt, Kenzie Meyer - Russian Trepak Dancers and Party Guests, Geneva Goodwin - Lead Read Dancer and Party Guest, Mia Tran – Reed Dancer and Mouse, both Lettie Witt, Julia Blankenship, Mackynzie Lawhon, Alexis Cox, and Addie Knox - Toy Soldiers and Flower Dancers, both Kate Finucane and Penelope Mowatt - Spanish Chocolate Dancers and Party Guests, both Delaney Jorgenson, Myrella Lui, Vedika Asher - Reed Dancers and Mice.
Attend the Performance:
Sunday, December 4 at 1:00 p.m.
Cable Dahmer Arena - the home of the Kansas City Mavericks
19100 East Valley View Parkway - Independence - MO 64055
About Heartland Figure Skating Club
We’re a community of families, athletes and professionals who help support the growth and love of skating in the Kansas City-area. The club works towards bringing excellence to every facet of the sport. The not-for-profit was established in 2010 and the mission is to help all skaters pursue their love of the sport while giving back to the community. The skating club's home ice rink is Independence Community Ice in Independence, Missouri.
Follow the Heartland Figure Skating Club's Facebook page to be notified of next year's performance announcement. https://www.facebook.com/heartlandfsc/.
Learn more about the 501c non-profit or contact the organization by visiting www.heartlandfsc.org.
Interested in Skating?
Independence Community Ice offers group skating classes for figure skating and hockey. Nearly all of the feature athletes in this year’s, The Story of the Nutcracker on Ice started their skating careers in this national program. Sign-up for a Learn to Skate or Learn to Play class today! Classes are offered for toddlers, children, teens, and adults. We’d love to have you as part of our 2023 Theater on Ice production!
For more information about the Learn to Skate programs visit: https://www.independencecommunityice.com/learning.
