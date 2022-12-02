Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,066 in the last 365 days.

New company in Texas offering loans for 80% less

Up To 80% Lower

Up To 80% Lower

Comparrison

Comparrison

savings.club

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes the stress of buying a car can ruin the entire experience. More often than not, aspiring car owners rush to the bank to sign predatory loans designed to trap anxious car buyers in debt. This creates a vicious cycle of borrowing that most people can’t keep up with.

A new company is making noise, giving power back to the people. savings.club looks to finally put an end to predatory loan debt by offering flexible car financing options, regardless of past credit history. Joining savings.club gives members true borrowing power, a fresh financial beginning and the ability to save tens and thousands of dollars.

The company also charges historically low rates. Their EAPR never exceeds 9.9%. Even in the ever-changing financial landscape, the company stays firm on its financial promises to its customers.

With several months of successful beta testing in the books, savings.club is here to offer Texans a better way to buy a car. With no down payments or credit checks required, this is a brand new way of financing U.S. Members. The all-digital platform lets members pay, track and communicate, all in-app.

About savings.club

savings.club is smart funding for smart people. With planning and patience, anyone can get the car they want. The company gives members all the tools they need to buy a car without taking a hefty loan from the bank.

Marketing Team
savings.club
contact@savings.club

Check the Difference

You just read:

New company in Texas offering loans for 80% less

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.