Accounting for Marketing Agencies Webinar: Year-End Financial Checklist For Your Agency

Chris Hervochon

Year-End Financial Checklist For Your Agency

Zoom webinar will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 8th

UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before marketing agencies can plan for the new year, they have to close the books for 2022. Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA, a virtual accountant who specializes in financial management for marketing agencies, is offering a free 30-minute webinar on the steps all marketing agency owners should take to ensure their businesses are ready for 2023.

The webinar will take place at 1 p.m. EST Dec. 8th. Hervochon will review the Year-End Financial Checklist, best practices to implement in the coming weeks to ensure success in the coming new year. A few topics that he’ll cover include:
What to ask your accounting team to verify that your agency is on track for the end-of-year close
Upcoming tax and accounting deadlines and how to prepare for them
How to determine if, how, and when your agency should take out money before the end of the year

To register for the free webinar, visit https://bit.ly/endofyearwebinar.


ABOUT CHRIS HERVOCHON, CPA, CVA LLC:

Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC, based in Hilton Head, SC, specializes in virtual CFO services for marketing and creative agencies. The team at Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC uses the latest cloud technology, automation and business intelligence tools to inform strategic decision-making for their clients. The firm’s team and clients are geographically diverse, ranging all across the United States. For more information, visit betterwaycpa.com.

Chris Hervochon
Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA LLC
+1 843-608-0298
email us here

Accounting for Marketing Agencies Webinar: Year-End Financial Checklist For Your Agency

