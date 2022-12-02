Amity Age Bitcoin Center Opens in St. John's Bay
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amity Age Bitcoin Center has officially opened on St. John's Bay, on the island of Roatan in Honduras.
Their mission is to educate locals and tourists about the future of money, and to make Roatan the Bitcoin island of the Caribbean. They teach workshops on the fundamentals of Bitcoin, how to secure it, how to avoid scams and be financially responsible. Their academy also includes Roatan's only Bitcoin ATM
"We're very excited to open the academy here in St. John's Bay. We have many education projects in the pipeline and businesses to be onboarded. And it's inspiring to see how receptive everyone is to our mission. We will work very hard to create a paradise here for Bitcoiners and everyone else who's curious about it.", said Dusan Matuska, Co-founder of Amity Age
In addition to their education efforts, Amity Age is also engaged in activities to help the local community around the island with fundraising activities that channel the good will of Bitcoiners to lift up the local population. They recently held a Bitcoin Hill Run which raised money to help local schools get new toilets, running water, books, and furniture.
The city of St. John’s Bay in Roatan Honduras is the most established next gen city in the western hemisphere. Built on the Próspera platform, it offers new and compelling solutions for governance, light touch regulatory frameworks, and civil liberties. And they are building an economy where every participant can conduct all their daily activities using digital currency. Like their neighbors in El Salvador, St. John’s Bay has a vision to bring decentralization and digital transactions to everyday life. This is where the next chapter in a Central American Bitcoin evolution is happening.
About Próspera
The Próspera Platform is a digital governance platform and business ecosystem with a legal and regulatory environment designed from the ground up to unleash entrepreneurship and innovation. Today, the Próspera platform’s legal and regulatory structures have been built atop the legal framework of a new forward-thinking Special Economic Zone in Honduras. Leveraging the potential which this governance platform unleashes, Honduras Próspera Inc. is working with some of the world’s best architecture firms to build a prosperous charter city on the gorgeous Caribbean island of Roatan.
Ezra Hermann
