Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,008 in the last 365 days.

Amity Age Bitcoin Center Opens in St. John's Bay

fundraising activities that channel the good will of Bitcoiners to lift up the local population.

Amity Helping Community

ROATAN , HONDURAS, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amity Age Bitcoin Center has officially opened on St. John's Bay, on the island of Roatan in Honduras.

Their mission is to educate locals and tourists about the future of money, and to make Roatan the Bitcoin island of the Caribbean. They teach workshops on the fundamentals of Bitcoin, how to secure it, how to avoid scams and be financially responsible. Their academy also includes Roatan's only Bitcoin ATM

"We're very excited to open the academy here in St. John's Bay. We have many education projects in the pipeline and businesses to be onboarded. And it's inspiring to see how receptive everyone is to our mission. We will work very hard to create a paradise here for Bitcoiners and everyone else who's curious about it.", said Dusan Matuska, Co-founder of Amity Age

In addition to their education efforts, Amity Age is also engaged in activities to help the local community around the island with fundraising activities that channel the good will of Bitcoiners to lift up the local population. They recently held a Bitcoin Hill Run which raised money to help local schools get new toilets, running water, books, and furniture.

The city of St. John’s Bay in Roatan Honduras is the most established next gen city in the western hemisphere. Built on the Próspera platform, it offers new and compelling solutions for governance, light touch regulatory frameworks, and civil liberties. And they are building an economy where every participant can conduct all their daily activities using digital currency. Like their neighbors in El Salvador, St. John’s Bay has a vision to bring decentralization and digital transactions to everyday life. This is where the next chapter in a Central American Bitcoin evolution is happening.


About Próspera

The Próspera Platform is a digital governance platform and business ecosystem with a legal and regulatory environment designed from the ground up to unleash entrepreneurship and innovation. Today, the Próspera platform’s legal and regulatory structures have been built atop the legal framework of a new forward-thinking Special Economic Zone in Honduras. Leveraging the potential which this governance platform unleashes, Honduras Próspera Inc. is working with some of the world’s best architecture firms to build a prosperous charter city on the gorgeous Caribbean island of Roatan.

Ezra Hermann
Próspera
e.hermann@heraldpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Amity Age Bitcoin Center Opens in St. John's Bay

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.