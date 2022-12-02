Loughborough the home for brand new Plastic Energy R&D labs
LONDON, UK, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Loughborough University campus in the United Kingdom is welcoming a complex of research and development labs and a dedicated office space opened by recycling technology firm Plastic Energy, building on a decade-long partnership. The facility is located within the Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Park (LUSEP).
Plastic Energy is an emerging plastics recycling leader, and has already established several major partnerships with companies including US packaging company Sealed Air, energy operators ExxonMobil and Total, and chemicals giant INEOS.
The firm has developed a proprietary Thermal Anaerobic Conversion (TAC) technology to help reduce plastic pollution by converting hard-to-recycle plastic waste into TACOIL, a patented recycled oil. Around one million tonnes of plastic are recycled every day globally according to Plastic Energy, with packaging accounting for 40% of all plastic production. Only around 14% of it is recycled, compared with 40% going to landfills, 15% being incinerated and 32% ending up in oceans.
TACOIL can be used to produce virgin-quality recycled plastic and low-carbon alternative fuels. This is a key part of building a circular plastic economy based on mixed, contaminated and multi-layered plastics, while cutting back on landfill use and curtailing raw hydrocarbon demand.
There are two chemical recycling plants owned and operated by Plastic Energy, in Almeria and Seville, Spain. The company was presented with the top honour at IChemE’s Global Awards in 2020 for its TAC technology.
David McNamara, CTO at Plastic Energy: “After a decade of collaboration with Loughborough University, we are delighted to formally open our new Plastic Energy labs and office space at LUSEP. This will provide a base for our research team to continue [its] work on our technology and act as a hub for internal and external visitors. We are grateful to Loughborough University for their continued support.”
In early November 2021, Plastic Energy, which calls itself one of the leaders in the field of chemical processing, completed attracting investments of €145 million from three separate investors: Axens, M&G and LetterOne (an investment group controlled by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, German Khan)
