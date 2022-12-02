Risch, Idaho Commerce Revive Holiday Initiative to Support Idaho Small BusinessesDec01

Idahoans are encouraged to “Support Local Gems: All Season Long”

WASHINGTON – In an effort to support Idaho’s small businesses, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and the Idaho Department of Commerce today announced the third annual Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative.

Support Local Gems: All Season Long is a holiday revival of the statewide Support Local Gems public awareness campaign that encourages Idahoans to support the small businesses that make Idaho special.

Throughout the month of December, the Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative will encourage Idahoans to do their Christmas and holiday shopping at their favorite small businesses and promote local shops with the hashtag #SupportLocalGems.

“The holiday season is often the most critical time of the year for small businesses. In Idaho, small businesses power the state’s economy, supply local jobs, and provide the Gem State with irreplaceable value,” said Senator Jim Risch. “The Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative is an important reminder and opportunity for Idahoans to give back to the small businesses that serve our communities every day and ensure they stick around for years to come.”

“Small businesses, owned and operated by Idahoans, drive our unique and vibrant Main Streets in communities across Idaho,” said Tom Kealey, Idaho Department of Commerce Director. “This holiday season, we encourage all Idahoans to support our small businesses across Idaho, by shopping and dining locally, writing a positive online review, or simply saying ‘thank you’ to the employees and business owners who work tirelessly all season long.”

Background: Anyone can participate in the Support Local Gems: All Season Long initiative by shopping at a small business in person or online, purchasing gift cards, dining at a local restaurant, and encouraging others to do so, too.

There are also many ways to support small businesses that are free: write a positive review, post about a local gem you love on social media with the hashtag #SupportLocalGems, or just say “thank you” to a business in the community.

For a Support Local Gems: All Season Long information sheet, click here.

For a Support Local Gems: All Season Long media toolkit for small businesses and supporters, visit Senator Risch’s website.

