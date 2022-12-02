Denmark set for major carbon capture and storage expansion led by Wintershall Dea
LONDON, UK, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A consortium led by German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea will boost Denmark’s carbon capture and storage programme, it was announced on Tuesday 29 November. The operations will be based out of a hub on the North Sea coast in the country’s north, close to the town of Hirtshals.
The operations centre will form part of Denmark’s wider CCS programme. Wintershall Dea, which is one of the key participants, is seeking to reduce carbon emissions from natural gas by capturing and safely storing the CO2 released during its usage, preventing emissions from entering the atmosphere.
According to a press release issued by the company, it has “joined other companies in signing an agreement to jointly pursue and develop the Greenport Scandinavia project.” The partner companies and financials were not provided. The company added that "by participating in Greenport Scandinavia, we are showing that we are driving decarbonization forward." Wintershall Dea has signed a memorandum of understanding and is applying for CCS licences.
Around 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 created through biogas usage in the surrounding region and the Baltic countries will be collected at Greenport Scandinavia before being shipped to Greensand, where it will be stored in depleted oil fields.
Wintershall Dea will conduct initial injections of CO2 test volumes at Greensand in early 2023, in the hopes of achieving 4–5 million tonnes of storage annually by 2030. Looking further ahead, the company is seeking to work with other countries including Norway and achieve 20–30 million tonnes of captured CO2 by 2040. E.ON, which is also operating in the space, is already establishing partnerships in the Nordic country.
A number of environmentalists believe the technology will merely prolong the use of hydrocarbons, and are calling for a shift to renewables in the short term.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.reuters.com/markets/carbon/wintershall-dea-expands-carbon-capture-storage-denmark-2022-12-01/
Shamir Atif
