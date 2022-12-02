Partnership established between Learning Resource Network (LRN) and Defence Housing Authority College & School System

DHA

KARACHI, PAKISTAN, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In November 2022, Learning Resource Network (LRN) signed a partnership agreement with the Centre for Emerging Studies and iLearn, as well as the Defence Housing Authority College and School System (CES-DHACSS). CES-DHACSS will now be offering LRN’s qualifications in Karachi, Pakistan.

DHACSS have fifteen campuses in Pakistan and over 16,000 students, ranging in age and education level from pre-school to master’s degree level. LRN’s qualifications will be introduced in their institutions across Karachi, educating students in a range of different qualifications.

Director Center For Emerging Studies , CES - DHACSS , Azhar Rafi said: “ We are committed to provide our youth with innovative learning opportunities that profoundly help transform lives of DHACSS students’’.

LRN’s CEO Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Tariq said: ‘‘LRN are feeling optimistic and enthusiastic about working closely with CES-DHACSS , and are hopeful that this is only the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership’’.

Executive Director Education , Defence Housing Authority College & School System ( DHACSS ) Brig Muhammad Arshad Khan(R) , said: "At DHACSS we are well aware of the challenges, of shaping young impressionable minds with a positive international perspective. We aim to empower our students by preparing them, to grow as individuals who will make a mark in the global village, the world has come to be today. We are hopeful that our partnership with LRN will open new avenues for our students".



If you would like to know more about the LRN or would like to request an interview, contact Muhammad Tariq, LRN CEO, on +44 (0) 203 793 3519, or email pressoffice@lrnglobal.org. Visit the LRN websites, https://www.lrnglobal.org/ and https://www.lrnschools.org/