Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Unleashes the Bubbles at Art Basel

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, the #1 Champagne in France and #3 worldwide, is taking its Unleash the Bubbles tour to the next location - Art Basel Miami. Starting December 1st at 4pm, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, the official Champagne of HIVE Wynwood at Art Basel, is bringing the Champagne Yacht life to land through an immersive bubble-yacht experience.

Disobedient Champagne is in the brand's identity - meaning they do things a little differently. Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte is a young 50-year-old Champagne House on a mission to disrupt the category; a mission to which they proudly attribute their rapid growth.

After a successful Unleash the Bubbles takeover of a chic Parisian street on the Left Bank last winter, then the historic Stone Street in New York City, a month-long activation in June that brought to life the brand's belief that champagne shouldn't be reserved for special occasions but instead can be enjoyed any day of the week with a pub burger or a plate of nachos, the disobedient Champagne brand is geared up for their next big takeover.

This time, they want to bury the common trepidation when ordering French brands: how do you correctly pronounce it? The worry of mispronunciation of a French brand name, especially in the luxury segment space, can oftentimes intimidate audiences. So, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte wants to make it easier by bringing the Champagne Nicolas "Foy-Yacht" (the phonetic pronunciation of Feuillatte) to Art Basel!

Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte is the official Champagne of HIVE Wynwood at Art Basel, an Art, Music, Culinary and Cocktail Village taking up over two City Blocks in the Heart of Wynwood. There, the "Foy-Yacht" will feature a bubbly yacht experience complete with a yacht deck, bar & lounge, a VIP top deck, an immersive mirror room where guests can venture "inside" a glass of Champagne, and plenty of photo opps.

"When discussing the next stop of our Unleash the Bubbles tour, following Paris and New York City, we unanimously knew that Miami was the perfect spot. A vibrant, energetic city that is a year-round destination for celebration - just as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte is a champagne for any and all occasions. And activating at Art Basel, a festival where artistry, individuality, and risk taking are also celebrated, was the cherry on top," explained Anne-Laure Domenichini, Director of Communications for Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte.

Activation Schedule

HIVE, The Wynwood Marketplace 2250 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33127

Thursday, December 1st: 4pm-3am

Friday, December 2nd: 4pm-3am

Saturday December 3rd: 12pm-3am

Sunday December 4th: 12pm-3am

Champagne Nicolas Feuillate's hero product, Réserve Exclusive Brut - "Blue Label", can be purchased at all the bars throughout HIVE, as well as within their Unleash the Bubbles Champagne Yacht pop-up site. Glasses can be purchased for $18.00 and bottles for $74.00.

About Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte:

Born in 1976 at the heart of the Côte des Blancs, Nicolas Feuillatte is both the youngest of the major Champagne brands and the largest house that unites 5,000 committed and passionate wine growers. In 50 years, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte has become the most popular brand in France and the world's third leading brand of Champagne. Their belief: champagne is an exceptional wine, but it should not only be reserved for exceptional circumstances. For the brand, luxury is about elegance and attitude, emotion and pleasure, appreciation of the great and the good. Luxury is to share a precious moment, an enchanting interlude around a bottle of Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte. The range is varied, reflecting the richness and diversity of its regions. It testifies to the know-how and the style of the brand, of which finesse and elegance are the key words. Nicolas Feuillatte Champagnes are available in more than 100 countries worldwide. Learn more at nicolas-feuillatte.com/us/.

About HIVE Wynwood

Based in the iconic Wynwood Marketplace, an enjoyable and unique open-format venue. HIVE Wynwood is a complimentary four-day cocktail and culinary experience nestled in the main artery of Wynwood during Miami's Art Basel Week. This four-day event will create a swanky and chic atmosphere, allowing guests to feel at ease while experiencing the best Wynwood has to offer. Find your escape from the pushy crowds as Wynwood transforms into a sanctuary-like oasis where you can appreciate all that Basel has to offer.

