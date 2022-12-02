Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop Self Contained Abcess Drainage System (CSK-318)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pediatric surgeon and I thought there could be an improved way to lance an abscess," said one of two inventors, from Myrtle Beach, S.C., "so we invented the SELF CONTAINED ABCESS DRAINAGE SYSTEM. Our design offers an alternative to employing a vessel loop which requires the use of a scalpel, hemostat, packing gauze, and the ability to tie a secure knot."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to lance an abscess. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pack the abscess. It also allows for drainage and it could reduce post-operative wound care and the incidence of infection. The invention features a practical design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for surgeons, medical facilities, the military, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-318, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

