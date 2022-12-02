Submit Release
Emerging Opportunities for Battery-free Wireless Sensors

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing global focus on smart city development, IoT infrastructure, and the need to create an energy-efficient environment drives the need for a connected IoT network without batteries.

R&D and a high influx of investments are enabling advancements in battery-free sensors that are also becoming an essential component of lowering global CO2 emissions in industrial applications for asset monitoring purposes. The importance of data analytics in enabling independent decision-making and the growing need for remote factory environments which are completely self-sufficient are some of the key trends driving the technological advancement in battery-free sensors.

As a result, the technology is gaining widespread acceptance and adoption across multiple application scenarios.With increasing government focus on the adoption of connected IoT environments, battery-free sensors will emerge as a major energy-efficient technology driving the IoT environment.Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation StudyWhat are battery-free sensors? What are the trends driving the adoption of battery-free sensor technology?What is the application landscape of battery-less sensor technology and its applicability across different industry verticals? What are the influencing factors that are driving the opportunities for battery-free sensors and what is the current competitive landscape and the regional adoption scenario?What are the developmental strategies adopted by battery-free sensor manufacturers?What are the industry best practices?What does the IP scenario and funding analysis show?What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors?

