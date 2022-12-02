Molinari Pools Receives "Top 50 Service" by Pool & Spa News

Vero Beach, FL December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Molinari Pools of Vero Beach is proud to announce its recognition as one of Pool & Spa News and Jandy's "Top 50 Services" of 2021.

PSN and Jandy serve over 135,000 accounts, ranging from national firms to local independent companies, all of which earned over $300 million last year collectively. This year represents PSN's fifth consecutive "Top 50 Services" ranking of North American pool and spa service providers.

To compile the Top 50 list, PSN and Jandy assess its accounts according to revenue, training programs, internet presence, industry participation, and community involvement. According to these criteria, the 50 most impressive companies are then selected for the prestigious Top 50 recognition.

Molinari Pools is ranked #26 in North America in PSN's 2021 Top 50 lineup in 2022 and 3rd in the State of Florida (only six of the Top 50 are Florida-based). Molinari is proud to be the only Top 50 pool and spa company servicing Indian River County and looks forward to more top-tier client service and community engagement for years to come.

"So, we found out we were ranked in the top 50 service companies again for the 2nd year in a row, according to Pool and Spa News magazine. What awesome news!! My reaction is simple, really. I am both humbled and grateful (and thankful to PSN for the recognition)," states Owner, and CEO Joel A. Molinari, Jr.

He says, "It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication to… transition from 'mom and pop' pool company into a slightly larger, more established, and seasoned small business. We have an optimistic outlook… that challenges us to grow while we continue to prioritize excellent people care and pool care alike."

Since 1996, Molinari Pools has had the honor of offering its wholistic pool care services to the people of Indian River County, handling everything pool-related, from routine maintenance and drowning prevention to repair, remodeling, and renovation. For a free service estimate, contact them online or call 772.778.2633.

Contact Information:

Molinari Pools

Joel Molinari

(772) 778-2633

Contact via Email

https://www.molinaripools.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/874252

Press Release Distributed by PR.com