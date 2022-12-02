Top Michigan Mortgage Broker Hints At New Venture

Amer Bally - the number one mortgage broker in Michigan since 2021 - has teased a new business venture that will put his best practices - which propelled him to the pinnacle of the Michigan brokerage business - in the spotlight. Sources close to him have confirmed that in the coming months, or even weeks, Bally will launch a new enterprise to disrupt the mortgage industry.

“This new venture will give more Insight to mortgage brokers who want to help more clients and show people why mortgage brokers are better for clients than going directly to retail mortgage companies," said Amer Bally.

Bally has a long and distinguished career in this industry and a proven track record of maintaining and cultivating robust client relationships. Bally attributes his attentiveness to his clients to his experience as an account executive during his fledgling years. He utilized his experience and applied it to his business, allowing him to build his reputation and reach the status of top loan officer in Michigan.

In September 2018, Bally started a group called the Bally Team and worked to build relationships and cultivate a database that would allow him to gain hundreds of business referrals. His team managed to grow to over 35 loan officers focused solely on acquiring new business. In 2020, Bally was recognized as a "30 Under 30" winner by The Detroit Entrepreneur.

Bally will unveil more details about his new venture in the near future. He looks forward to charting a new path forward, not only in his own career but for the careers of new and experienced mortgage brokers alike. Bally takes pride in providing mentorship and educational opportunities to inspire disruptive change in a burgeoning class of results-driven professionals. His goal is to relay the experience and best practices he has accumulated over his career to a new team that will provide a new level of professional service for an constantly evolving industry.

