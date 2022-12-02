Submit Release
6G: From Connected Things to Connected Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022

Mobile communications and networks have been evolving every decade.

With the launch of 5G in 2022, governments and companies have started investing in research and development of 6G.

Although the launch of the platform technology is expected by 2030, those working on 6G have drawn a clear roadmap for its development.

6G will introduce many challenges along with its well-known benefits of speed and connectivity.

Organizations are striving to predict those challenges well in advance to introduce products at the appropriate time.

Human impact and sustainability are key issues with 6G that must be carefully considered, though the technology developments are fast paced.

The transformation from the digital era to the connected era will intertwine all industries and locations.

This research study assesses the evolution of the connected intelligence era with the transition from 5G to 6G.

The report covers the following topics:
â€¢6G and its evolution
â€¢The role of artificial intelligence in application and usage of 6G
â€¢Regional research efforts and related R&D activity
â€¢6G applications and use cases
â€¢Technology roadmap
â€¢Strategic insights and recommendations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


