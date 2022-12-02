Media advisory - Minister Champagne to hold a media availability to discuss meetings in Belgium and Germany
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will hold a media availability by teleconference to provide an update on his meetings with political, business and industry leaders in Belgium and Germany over the past week.
Date: Monday, December 5, 2022
Time: 5:00 pm (Central European Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Time)
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.
