Media advisory - Minister Champagne to hold a media availability to discuss meetings in Belgium and Germany

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will hold a media availability by teleconference to provide an update on his meetings with political, business and industry leaders in Belgium and Germany over the past week.

Date: Monday, December 5, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm (Central European Time) / 11:00 am (Eastern Time)

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada