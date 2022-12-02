Everest Clinical Research Announces the Acquisition of Brightech International

Everest Clinical Research ("Everest"), a leading full-service contract research organization ("CRO") with deep expertise in biostatistics and statistical programming, today announced it has acquired Brightech International ("Brightech").

Founded in 2002, Brightech is a leading CRO that specializes in complex, value-add biostatistics, programming and clinical data management services. Similar to Everest, Brightech has earned a highly-regarded reputation as a critical partner for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotech companies. In addition to its New Jersey headquarters, Brightech has an expanded global reach with a second office in Asia. Brightech will continue to be led by Dr. Tai Xie, the company's CEO and founder, and the existing management team.

Commenting on the announcement, Everest CEO Irene Zhang said, "We are extremely excited to partner with Dr. Xie and his entire team as we continue to expand Everest's world-class capabilities. Brightech brings with it a highly educated, experienced, and dedicated workforce, including numerous PhDs and Master's degree holders. With our combined deep bench of biostatistical and clinical data management capabilities, Everest's broader full-service clinical trial services, and now over 520 employees globally, we will be even better positioned to solve our clients' most challenging problems."

Dr. Xie, CEO of Brightech, added, "There is an incredibly strong fit between our two organizations. We both have deeply engrained cultures of innovation, dedication to our customers, and offering high quality services. We look forward to working together with Everest teams." He added, "Everest's scale, resources, and infrastructure will allow us to broaden the scope of our services to existing and future customers while also providing our employees with even more opportunities."

Jin Dai, Executive Director of Project Management and Business Operations said, "This highly complementary partnership will further bolster Everest's capabilities in our fast-growing foundational biometrics offerings, especially in major therapeutic areas like Oncology, Central Nervous System, and Immunology, and will help further our mission of helping develop critical and often lifesaving treatments for patients worldwide."

About Everest

Everest is a full-service contract research organization ("CRO") providing a broad range of expertise-based clinical research services to worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Everest serves some of the best-known companies and works with many of the most advanced drugs, biologics, and medical devices in development today. Founded in 2004, Everest has a strong foundation as a statistical and data management center of excellence. Building on this foundation, Everest has successfully developed and established itself as a full-service CRO. Operating primarily in North America, with headquarters located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, a second office in Little Falls, New Jersey, USA and a third office in Shanghai, China, Everest is known in the industry for its high quality deliverables, superior customer service, and flexibility in meeting clients' needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005140/en/