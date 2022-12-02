Elsberry License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Elsberry License Office, located at 312 Broadway, opened today at 9 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Elsberry License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call (573) 312-4311.

The management contract for the Elsberry License Office was awarded to Dandelion Fields, LLC on Sept. 29, 2022. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

###