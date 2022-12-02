Submit Release
Statement from Secretary Vilsack on Congressional Action to Avert Rail Shutdown

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2022 – “I thank Congress for taking swift action to prevent a potentially crippling national rail shutdown by sending to the President’s desk legislation that adopts the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators. A rail shutdown would have had significant and long-lasting effects on American food and agriculture and would have been devastating to the nation’s economy. Under President Biden’s leadership, U.S. farmers and ranchers, as well as American consumers, can breathe a sigh of relief that the trains will stay on track to deliver food, inputs, raw materials, and other essential items across the nation.

“Our work doesn’t stop here. This Administration will continue to make progress on fostering economic growth and strengthening supply chains, and supporting workers who deserve protections in the workplace.”

